Over 450 jobs at risk as major meat plant faces closure

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Tulip Ltd, which has 17 meat processing plants in the UK, faces a possible closure at their Boston, Lincolnshire plant.The site employs 464 people, and may close in August following an unsuccessful attempt in securing a new deal with Marks and Spencer.A spokesperson for Tulip said the company is 'deeply disappointed' with the news.An M&S spokesperson said: “We understand that there are some impacts locally when changes are made, and we will always work with our suppliers to support them and make those changes in the right way.“While we won't be working with Tulip at the Boston site they remain an important supplier for other products and we will be doing all we can to support them as they consult with their team.”Tulip is a subsidiary of the Danish Crown group – a global meat processing company which is owned by a co-operative of 8,000 farmers.Tulip, which calls itself the 'UK’s leading pig farmer', breeds and rears around 1.5 million pigs a year.