Pig industry seeks legal action after mass protest at Lincs farm

The National Pig Association is liaising with the police and seeking legal advice after 200 vegan activists stormed a Lincolnshire pig farm.Campaigners from Meat the Victims UK stormed Sandilands Farm in Newark Road, Laughterton, at around 11am on Saturday March 2.The protesters, who said they wanted to 'expose factory farming', stayed on the site for eight hours, with around 100 of them in the pig pens and another 100 at the roadside.Farm owner Sylvia Hook said she had no idea why the farm, which has very high standards of welfare, had been targeted. She said the protestors caused damage during the protest, including the death of at least two piglets.The National Pig Association (NPA) was in contact with the farmer during and after the protest to try and help them through the situation.The group said it is 'horrified' with the protest, which targeted a 'farming family running a legitimate business'.
NPA policy services officer, Lizzie Wilson said: “They have also seriously endangered the health and welfare of the pigs which they claim to care so much about.“Their irresponsible behaviour will have damaging consequences that the farmer involved must now try to rectify.”Ms Wilson said the organisation would be seeking 'urgent advice' on how producers should respond if the situation arises again in the future.“This is a form of protest we have been aware of in other countries. It is concerning to see it taking place here, particularly given the stress and welfare risk to pigs caused by so many people entering pig sheds at once.“There are also significant biosecurity implications at a time when the industry is on the highest alert about the potential introduction of African swine fever onto UK farms and the potential disease risk posed by visitors - let alone the impact on farmers and their families who are doing no more than going about their legitimate business.”She added: “We will now be talking to the police and taking legal advice to ensure there is a clear course of action to be taken should the incident be repeated.”
