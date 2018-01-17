Farminguk
Plane hits sheep as it crash lands on Lancashire farmland


A plane accidentally hit sheep which ran into its path as it crash landed on Lancashire farmland.
The light aircraft, a 1974 Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee, departed Liverpool Airport for a training flight with two people on board.
At approximately 2,300ft while climbing, power suddenly reduced and the instructor took control and adopted a glide attitude.
The engine did not cover, and a suitable field was selected near Parbold, south Lancashire. A distress call was made and the aircraft was flared for landing.
After touchdown the instructor spotted a low fence ahead and briefly lifted the aircraft off the ground again and “hopped” over the fence.
During the subsequent ground roll, several sheep ran in front of the aircraft and one was hit, causing damage to the aircraft.
It is known if the sheep was injured after the accident. Both persons were able to exit the aircraft unharmed.
Details of the crash released this week following an investigation by the government’s Air Accident Investigation Board shows that the incident took place at around 10:30am on August 28 last year.





