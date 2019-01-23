Polaris reveal all-new RANGER XP 1000 EPS with ABS for 2019

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Making its debut in dealerships in early 2019, the introduction of the RANGER ABS will see the ultimate utility workhorse become even more dependable.In 2018, Polaris Industries celebrated both the 20th anniversary of the RANGER, and the introduction of the GENERAL 1000 EPS Deluxe with ABS. For 2019, Polaris introduces the new RANGER with ABS, designed specifically for the European market.Rodrigo Lourenco, Vice President and General Manager of Polaris Off-Road Vehicles EMEA, said: “We’re extremely proud of yet another addition to the Ranger family. The RANGER XP 1000 EPS is our most versatile product on the market and has proven to be a huge success across the globe – we want to continue that momentum into 2019 with the new ABS model.“Adding ABS not only results in uncompromised braking performance, but also builds upon the diverse applications of the RANGER, so our customers can achieve even more.”Developed at the Polaris Opole facility in Poland, it delivers the widespread versatility of the RANGER along with all the benefits of having ABS, including the ability to steer whilst braking whilst minimising the risk of skidding, as well as controlled braking on varied surfaces and improved stopping distances on surfaces like ice.Mr Lourenco added: “In order to stay at the forefront of innovation, our engineers are constantly looking for ways to enhance the capabilities of our off-road vehicles, and to incorporate customer feedback into every development opportunity. The addition of ABS to our RANGER line-up is another step forward for our utility product range.”Redefining the standards for a utility side-by-side, the RANGER XP 1000 produces class-leading power (82hp) thanks to the ProStar 1000 Twin Cylinder engine, as well a 61lb-ft of torque and boasts impressive towing capabilities of over 1100kg.Offering 13 inches of ground clearance, more precise steering with a tighter turning radius, and large front bumper and full body skid plate that provides 45% more protection.The RANGER XP 1000 EPS ABS also features all the style refinements found on other RANGER full-size models. The exterior is bold and aggressive, whilst the interior includes a 4” LCD Rider Information Centre and thicker seats for a comfortable ride, plus several storage solutions for ultimate practicality.With over 200 Polaris Engineered accessories available for the RANGER XP 1000 EPS ABS, owners have a wide variety parts and accessories to suit any task.• The RANGER line-up for model year 2019 consists of the following models:• RANGER 570 in Sage Green• RANGER 570 with EPS in Sage Green• RANGER EV in Avalanche Grey• RANGER XP 1000 with EPS in Sage Green and White Pearl• New RANGER XP 1000 EPS ABS in White Pearl