Police appeal after theft of three tractors in Sussex

Three large Fendt tractors were stolen from a shed on a farm in Slade Lane, Petersfield overnight on Saturday, January 26 and Sunday, January 27.One of the tractors was discovered nearby and a second tractor has been recovered from Southampton, Hampshire.The third vehicle is still outstanding.Sussex police are calling for witnesses who saw any suspicious behaviour in this area or saw a tractor on the A27 heading toward Hampshire on the morning of Sunday, January 27.The news follows Staffordshire police who managed to retrieve six vintage tractors worth over £100,000 that were stolen in late January.And earlier last month, a tractor which was stolen in Essex was recovered by the police before the owner even knew it had been stolen