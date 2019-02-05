Police appeal after theft of three tractors in Sussex

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of three tractors in Sussex.Three large Fendt tractors were stolen from a shed on a farm in Slade Lane, Petersfield overnight on Saturday, January 26 and Sunday, January 27.One of the tractors was discovered nearby and a second tractor has been recovered from Southampton, Hampshire.The third vehicle is still outstanding.Sussex police are calling for witnesses who saw any suspicious behaviour in this area or saw a tractor on the A27 heading toward Hampshire on the morning of Sunday, January 27.The news follows Staffordshire police who managed to retrieve six vintage tractors worth over £100,000 that were stolen in late January.
And earlier last month, a tractor which was stolen in Essex was recovered by the police before the owner even knew it had been stolen.Report information either online or by calling 101 quoting reference 411 of 27/01. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.
