22 January 2019 06:41:54 |Agri Safety and Rural Crime,News

Police drone films suspected hare coursers in Lincolnshire


A police drone captured footage of the suspects on Lincolnshire farmland (Photo: Lincs Police Drone/Twitter)

Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of hare coursing after a police drone sighted the culprits on Lincolnshire farmland.
The suspected case of hare coursing took place on farmland at Holbeach St Matthew on Sunday (20 January).
Eight people were eventually arrested and five dogs seized after a police pursuit which lasted 'well over an hour'.
A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failing to stop, hunting a wild animal and using a vehicle on a road without any insurance.
“They have all been released under investigation.
“The arrests were made after we received a report of hare-coursing in a field in Washway Road, Holbeach.”


Hare coursing is an illegal activity where dogs are used to chase, catch and kill hares with betting on the outcome.
It was was outlawed by the 2004 Hunting Act but takes place illegally without the permission of the landowner or farmer.
In October last year, prominent cross-party MPs came together to give their support to a campaign aiming to stamp out hare coursing.





