Police drone films suspected hare coursers in Lincolnshire

Today we had a pursuit which lasted well over an hour. Eventually the driver gave up after he couldn't shake off the Volvo. @lincsCOPter and @LincsPoliceK999 were on hand to detain the runners. 8 in custody, 2 cars and 5 dogs seized. #OpGalileo pic.twitter.com/pXeEgKFRaB

9 people came to #Lincolnshire today to take part in suspected #harecouring at Holbeach St Matthew. Unfortunately yet again they underestimated @lincspolice @LincsARV who chased them in their cars and @LincsPoliceK999 who got them on foot. 9 arrested and 5 dogs seized!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/TJLgeqfJeq