Police find body after hunt for missing farmer

William 'Bill' Taylor was last seen at his home in Gosmore on Sunday, June 3 at around 9pm – shortly before his 70th birthday.He was reported missing to police the following day (Monday, June 4). His body has never been found.Since then extensive enquiries and searches have been carried out in the effort to locate him.Police scoured an area within a 1.7km (1.05 mile) radius of Mr Taylor's farm in July.But Hertfordshire police were called to the River Hiz on Sunday (10 February), close to an area searched by police in September.The body, found by a member of public, has not yet been formally identified.Mr Taylor's ex-wife and her partner have pleaded not guilty to his murder.They are due to appear before St Albans Crown Court in April.