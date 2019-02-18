Police issue warning to Herefordshire farmers after rise in sheep thefts

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Three incidents of sheep theft have been reported in 2019 so far, and now the police want farmers improve livestock protection.The incidents include 22 Texel Cross and Welsh Mule ewes stolen this year from a farm in Canon Frome.Twenty sheep, with a green mark on shoulder, were stolen during January from a farm in Tarrington.And 17 in lamb ewes were stolen from a different farm in Tarrington around the 15th January.Livestock theft is seen as incredibly difficult to protect against and is becoming increasingly common in the UK.In a statement, West Mercia Police said: “Thieves often don't use the main point of access to a field choosing to cut through barbed wire or fence instead.“It is a crime that often needs a degree of organisation, as dogs are used to round up the sheep and put them on a trailer.“Checking your animals regularly can alert you to their theft, marking the animals can make them difficult to dispose of.”The police force has given tips for farmers to help prevent livestock theft.Use cheap chains and locks - as they may well just chop them off or even go through the fence instead. Locks will make it a bit more difficult, and the longer they need to be there the greater the chance that someone will see them.The theft of animals requires the use of a vehicle. In fields that are especially vulnerable, or if you have lost animals from theft already you could think about using landscaping, bollards, removable cattle grids and the like to prevent vehicles gaining access. Ditches, mounds and hedges will also help.If you can predict the routes the criminals will take, you could consider using an alarm system to alert you to gates opening and closing, or the use of a track.Marking sheep lets you help the police find the stolen sheep, for example: 'You are looking for the guy with 12 green marked sheep'.If the thief is another farmer it is more difficult for him to hide the sheep in his own flock. Tattoos and other marking methods are less effective but at least let you can identify the sheep if they turn up at some point.If you have a field where animals regularly go missing you might consider the use of a hidden trail camera as a cost effective way to get some idea of who is responsible.The top of the range models will even send images to you over the mobile phone network.