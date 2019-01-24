Police release image of Sussex dog attack on sheep

A disturbing image of a dog attacking a sheep on a Sussex farm has been released in a bid to find the owner of the animal.A farmer reported that a black Labrador was worrying livestock at Morris Farm around 4.30pm.The dog was being whistled from a distance and was being called by a name that sounded like 'Chester' and eventually ran off towards the caller.Sadly, the sheep that it had attacked was so severely injured that it had to be put down.The attack happened in a field on Wednesday, January 16, at Old Holbrook, near Horsham just north of the A264.Sergeant Tom Carter, rural and wildlife crime lead for Sussex Police, said: “Time and time again we warn dog owners not to let their animals off the lead anywhere in the vicinity of livestock. Your docile family pet can turn vicious killer in the blink of an eye as the photo here sadly proves.
“By all means, enjoy the countryside with your dog, but please do not allow them off the lead anywhere near livestock and make sure that there aren't sheep or other farm animals nearby, but just out of your view. Your dog will almost certainly know they're there.”Livestock worrying is a serious crime, with 2019 already witnessing numerous cases with sentences successfully handed out.John Coughlan, 55, from Hertfordshire, was given a 12 month community order and ordered to pay out nearly £1,000 last week after his dog killed at least 13 sheep.Steve Young, 43, from West Yorkshire, was ordered to pay more than £800 in compensation after his puppy attacked a flock of sheep, killing four lambs.And last year, a man was ordered to pay over £2100 after being found guilty of worrying livestock with his out-of-control dogs.Anyone with information about the Sussex incident or who knows the dog or its owner is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 878 of 16/01.
“By all means, enjoy the countryside with your dog, but please do not allow them off the lead anywhere near livestock and make sure that there aren't sheep or other farm animals nearby, but just out of your view. Your dog will almost certainly know they're there.”Livestock worrying is a serious crime, with 2019 already witnessing numerous cases with sentences successfully handed out.John Coughlan, 55, from Hertfordshire, was given a 12 month community order and ordered to pay out nearly £1,000 last week after his dog killed at least 13 sheep.Steve Young, 43, from West Yorkshire, was ordered to pay more than £800 in compensation after his puppy attacked a flock of sheep, killing four lambs.And last year, a man was ordered to pay over £2100 after being found guilty of worrying livestock with his out-of-control dogs.Anyone with information about the Sussex incident or who knows the dog or its owner is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 878 of 16/01.