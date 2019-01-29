Farminguk
Police retrieve stolen vintage tractors worth over £100,000


Thieves forced their way onto the farm and took six vintage tractors

Police have successfully managed to retrieve six vintage tractors worth over £100,000 that were stolen last week.
Staffordshire police managed to trace the tractors that were stolen from Yoxall in East Staffordshire.
Sometime between 4pm on Friday 18 January and midday on Sunday 20 January, thieves forced their way into an outbuilding and took the tractors.
It is believed that they used a low loader to transport the vehicles.


The police investigation is ongoing.





