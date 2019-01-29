Police retrieve stolen vintage tractors worth over £100,000

Police have successfully managed to retrieve six vintage tractors worth over £100,000 that were stolen last week.Staffordshire police managed to trace the tractors that were stolen from Yoxall in East Staffordshire.Sometime between 4pm on Friday 18 January and midday on Sunday 20 January, thieves forced their way into an outbuilding and took the tractors.It is believed that they used a low loader to transport the vehicles.
The police investigation is ongoing.
#UPDATE: A huge thank you to everyone who shared our recent appeal to trace six vintage tractors stolen from #Yoxall in East Staffordshire.— Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) January 26, 2019
As a direct result of information from the public they have been tracked down and will be returned!
The investigation is on-going. pic.twitter.com/5zbBMTYG9m
