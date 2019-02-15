Police search wanted man who may be working on dairy farm

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Kieran Smith, 27, failed to attend Guildford Crown Court on 16 November 2018 and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.Smith, who is from Northamptonshire, was expected in court after being charged with domestic assaults and criminal damage.Kieran is described as white, of proportionate build, around 1.86 tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.He has connections with the Blandford area of Dorset, Bruton area of Avon and Somerset, and the Kettering area of Northants.He also has connections with the Farnham and Godalming areas of Surrey, but may no longer be here.Officers believe he may be working at a dairy farm and driving a Mercedes van.