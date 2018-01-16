Policies to promote confidence and investment 'immediate priority'

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Making investments to improve the productivity and profitability of farming and the wider agricultural industry must remain a high priority for government during a time of uncertainty for the industry, according to the CLA.The rural organisation believes simple steps taken by government now could help build a more "robust, profitable and resilient" farming sector in the short to medium term.CLA East Regional Director Ben Underwood said: “It is now time for Government to come forward and tell us more about how it plans to pump-prime research, development and training to increase productivity and profitability in farming.“Much of the responsibility for improving profitable farming falls on individual business owners, but trust and certainty in the right policy framework that addresses some of the current issues will create the confidence for change and investment.”Mr Underwood used the example of tax incentives through grants and loans, that could encourage investment in technology to improve productivity.He said it will ensure the sector continues to have a highly skilled and professional workforce for the future.“Farming and the broader rural economy continues to be held back by poor mobile and broadband connectivity and planning requirements can at best delay, and often prevent, business expansion plans,” Mr Underwood added.“A current lack of rural housing means young people move away and delay farmer retirement, which often results in reduced investment and improvements. These are all issues that can be addressed now.“We are currently experiencing a time of great uncertainty, which could, if overseen well produce exciting opportunities. In order for these to be maximised though there must be action to tackle some of the key issues faced in farming today.”