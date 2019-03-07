Public encouraged to do #MilkPintChallenge to support British dairy

Here's our #MilkPintChallenge effort - 1 minute 9 seconds - absolutely pathetic really.



However, the finest Cornish milk is just too fabulously delicious to drink too quickly. It needs to be savoured. It wasn't our fault!#Februdairy #cornishtothecore #Dairy @TrewithenDairy pic.twitter.com/Ek5ozu6pi5 — Royal Cornwall Show (@RoyalCornwall) February 21, 2019

Happy to quaff a pint in the morning. Way off the speed mark, but it was most enjoyable #milkpintchallenge #Februdairy pic.twitter.com/23PVQ996iA — David Hill (@TheHillsCountry) February 7, 2019

At the start of the week we did our #MilkPintChallenge to support #februdairy19 ?????? In case you missed it....

Well done @BathandWest & @DevonCountyShow!

We're now looking forward to seeing lots more! ?? pic.twitter.com/6FwOLai2eH — Royal Welsh Show (@royalwelshshow) February 15, 2019

