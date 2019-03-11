Reciprocal tariffs needed in event of 'no deal' Brexit, farming union says

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The Ulster Farmer’s Union (UFU) said agriculture should be treated as 'sensitive' as the threat of lower standard food hangs over the industry post-Brexit.It comes as the UK government outlines that it will pursue stable food prices in the event of a no deal Brexit.UFU president, Ivor Ferguson said: “This could mean the government chooses to apply a zero tariff unilaterally on all food products coming in from the EU and the rest of the world.“Flooding the market with lower standard food, produced at a lower cost. This would render UK producers uncompetitive, ultimately forcing us out of the market.”The government’s own economic model recognises the detrimental impact unilateral trade liberalisation would have.Forecasting decreased UK food production and depressed prices across all commodities should it implemented.For example, the effect on the beef and sheep sectors would be particularly acute, with predictions the UK beef price could fall by 45 per cent by 2025.However, the UFU favours what it calls a 'more sophisticated approach' whereby there is reciprocity on tariffs and standards.Mr Ferguson said this would be a 'refined way' of managing trade rather than the abolition of tariffs or a unilateral reduction.“If the EU applies tariffs, we should reciprocate at the same level. Ongoing trade would be managed through the introduction of tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) for sectors where there is a domestic producer interest,” he said.However, the UK farming unions argue that a no-deal Brexit has to be avoided at all costs. “Our key concern is the future of farm family businesses in Northern Ireland and there are no winners in a no deal Brexit situation,” added the UFU president.The UK government has indicated it will shortly announce the UK’s no-deal tariff schedule.