Red meat sector commences UK marketing drive amid Brexit uncertainty

With a no-deal Brexit still a distinct possibility, the sector is building its existing markets home and abroad, seeking out new markets while maintaining its biggest export partner, the EU.But it is the domestic UK market which is still significant for the Welsh red meat sector and one it sees as being safe even after the UK leaves the EU.Levy board Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) is increasing its presence and marketing activity among consumers, retail buyers and within the foodservice and hospitality sectors in the domestic market.In late-February, the organisation will be taking PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef samples to buyers and senior staff members at the headquarters of one of Britain’s most influential multiple retailers, in a joint venture with Welsh government.There will be Welsh Beef and Welsh Lamb in-store sampling in supermarkets and HCC will be working with Welsh food service and hospitality businesses at customer engagement events.The levy board will also be involved in a Welsh hospitality event taking place at the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, highlighting how Wales’ food and drink offering bolsters the overall Welsh tourism sector.HCC Chief Executive, Gwyn Howells said the home market is still a 'highly significant' market for PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef.“It is important that we exploit the opportunity to drive growth and recognition of our quality produce on British soil,” he said.“Exports account for approximately 35% of all Welsh Lamb, with 90% of those exports going to the EU. Approximately 60% of all Welsh Lamb is sold in England and 5% in Wales.“Of course, we hope that we will still retain access to trade freely with the EU post Brexit. However, until the current uncertainty around that is alleviated, this push allows us to connect with more UK customers, champion our product and sell our story.”Welsh government and HCC are currently working together to promote the Welsh brand in supermarkets and at trade events throughout the UK.