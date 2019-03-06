Robert Goodwill appointed new Defra farming minister

Robert Goodwill has been appointed the new farming minister at Defra following George Eustice's resignation.Mr Goodwill was formerly an education minister from June 2017 to January 2018.He was elected Conservative MP for Scarborough and Whitby in 2005, and backed Remain in the EU referendum.A farmer since 1979, Mr Goodwill owns 250 acres of land near Malton, which has been in his family since 1850.He has also been the managing director of Mowthorpe Ltd since 1995, which offers environmentally friendly burials in the North Yorkshire countryside.The appointment follows the former farming minister, George Eustice, resigning from government last week.
Mr Eustice said his resignation was with 'tremendous sadness' following the decision last week to allow the postponement of the UK's exit from the EU.“I fear that developments this week will lead to a sequence of events culminating in the EU dictating the terms of any extension requested and the final humiliation of our country,” he said in a statement.“We cannot negotiate a successful Brexit unless we are prepared to walk through the door.”
Delighted to welcome Robert Goodwill to the Defra team. Robert’s hands on knowledge of farming at the sharp end, experience in European politics, great ministerial record and shrewd judgment are an asset to Government— Michael Gove (@michaelgove) March 5, 2019