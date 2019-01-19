Rustlers steal 500 sheep worth £60,000 from Norfolk farm

500 sheep were stolen from a field on Sandy Lane off A47 E. Tuddenham on 15 Jan at approx 9pm East near to Thomsons Scrap Metal. Did you witness any suspicious activity in the area including people/vehicles if so contact 101 quoting crime number 36/3983/19. #CanYouHelp#PC898 pic.twitter.com/YWxRUIJy1L