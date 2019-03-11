Schoolchildren experience farming first-hand thanks to competition

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



'Farmvention' competition winners have been visiting farms to get some hands-on experience about what life is like as a farmer.The competition, which asked primary school children to solve three farming-related challenges using Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths, was developed as part of the NFU’s education strategy. It aims to bridge the gap between children and food, farming and the countryside.In January, the farming union announced its nine winners, whose designs will be showcased at an exhibition in the House of Commons next week on 13 March where the overall champion will be decided.NFU education manager, Josh Payne said: “Science, technology, engineering and maths are all deeply embedded in British food production and it’s fantastic that more schools are using food and farming to engage children in these key subjects.“Farmvention is all about building the link between children and their food and the competition has successfully brought farming into the classroom.“It’s great to now see the winning schools out of the classroom and getting some hands-on experience on real working farms.”He added: “The inventions the children have come up with, whether it’s a tractor of the future, an environment for a flock of laying hens or a new snack product, really are incredible and I can’t wait to see their designs showcased at the grand final next week.”Alongside fully funded farm visits, prizes also included chef visits and £600 to spend on robotics products for the school.The competition asked children to solve three farming-related challenges using Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths. The challenges were design a tractor of the future, design an environment for a flock of 100 laying hens and design a new snack product from four British ingredients.The union received more than 1,000 entries for the competition, which was launched in September 2018.The overall champion, who will be announced at the exhibition on Wednesday (13 March), will win the grand prize of having their school turned into a farm for the day.