Scotch Beef announced 'Official Healthy Eating Partner' of Scottish Rugby

Scotland’s top rugby players are 'very aware' of the importance of meat as part of a balanced diet

One of Scotland’s best-loved food brands, Scotch Beef PGI, has been announced as the Official Healthy Eating Partner of Scottish Rugby in a new sponsorship.

The new partnership include an initiative to raise the profile of the importance of healthy eating as part of a school programme.

The Scotch Beef brand’s sustainability credentials will also be highlighted in the partnership, which will see the brand profiled at home international matches, starting this weekend when Scotland takes on Italy in the Guinness Six Nations.

Fans arriving early at the match will see the Scotch Beef mascot “Hamish” joining the pre-match revelry and the “Scotch Beef Fan of the Match” will be announced at half-time.

The brand will also be showcased via pitch-side LED advertising during the matches as well as engaging with fans at the forthcoming open training sessions.

This week’s announcement comes as Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) gears up to launch a major marketing and PR campaign behind Scotch Beef with the objective of increasing consumer awareness of what is behind the brand.

'Heart of Scotland's larder'

Carol McLaren, Director of Marketing and Communications, believes the partnership with Scottish Rugby is an 'exceptional opportunity' to further communicate all that sets quality-assured beef from Scotland apart.

She said: “Scotch Beef is at the heart of Scotland’s larder and our partnership with Scottish Rugby will help us to communicate, not only its value in a healthy diet but also its excellent sustainability credentials.

“It is vital that consumers are informed of the facts about Scotch Beef, given the confusion being caused by misinformation, so they can make informed purchase decisions.

“Our message is very simple – if people look for the Scotch Beef label they know they are buying a quality product underpinned by world-leading quality assurance and produced by people who care.”

Toni Blackhurst, Head of Marketing at Scottish Rugby, said Scotland’s top rugby players are 'very aware' of the importance of beef, lamb and pork as part of a healthy balanced diet.