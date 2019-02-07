Scotland's biggest dairy producer enters partnership with Aldi

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The investment, which extends the retailer’s existing partnership with Graham’s, will see fresh Scottish milk continue to be supplied to all 85 stores across Scotland in a deal worth approximately £55 million.The deal is part of Aldi's wider commitment to supporting Scottish farmers and sourcing high quality local produce.Based in Bridge of Allan in Stirlingshire, Graham’s has been working with Aldi since 2010 supplying stores across Scotland and the UK.Robert Graham, Managing Director at Graham’s The Family Dairy, said: “Since 2010, we have enjoyed a close working relationship with ALDI and we are delighted to have agreed a new five-year deal to extend this partnership to the end of 2023.This is the largest contract Graham's have agreed to date and is worth roughly £55 million over the five-year period.