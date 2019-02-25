Scotland's farmers 'scunnered' by post-Brexit legislation impasse

Scotland’s farmers are “scunnered” because the Scottish government has yet to launch post-Brexit legislation to protect farm payments, Michael Gove has said.The UK government published its Agriculture Bill last year, outlining a framework for farm support payments to replace the EU's Common Agricultural Policy.Although the administrations of Wales and Northern Ireland have asked the government to legislate on their behalf in some areas, the Scottish government has yet to bring forward their own proposals for farm payments after 2020.The Scottish government heavily criticised the Agriculture Bill, saying it 'completely fails' in meeting 'key tests' for Scottish agriculture.However, Defra Secretary Michael Gove has now said that Scottish farmers are 'scunnered', Scottish slang for annoyed, by the situation because of a lack of clarity on future proposals.His comments come in reply to questions from Gordon MP Colin Clark during a topical questions session.
Mr Clark asked: “Does the Secretary of State agree that the Scottish Government’s disengagement with the Agriculture Bill puts at risk payments to Scottish farmers post 2020, and that it undermines the UK internal market if the Scottish Government do not adopt UK frameworks?”Mr Gove replied: “There is a stark contrast with the progressive approach being taken by the Labour administration in Wales, who have engaged with the Bill and ensured that we legislate to give Welsh farmers confidence and certainty for the future.”Mr Clark, who sits on the Agriculture Bill committee, then accused the SNP-led government of putting their 'separatist ideology' ahead of farmers' interests.Agriculture is the responsibility of the devolved governments of the UK under the current devolution settlement, but leaders in both Scotland have accused the UK government of attempting to take back powers to Westminster as the country withdraws from the EU.Last year, legislation to protect devolved powers was passed overwhelmingly by the Scottish government in a bid to stop a Westminster 'power grab'.
Mr Clark asked: “Does the Secretary of State agree that the Scottish Government’s disengagement with the Agriculture Bill puts at risk payments to Scottish farmers post 2020, and that it undermines the UK internal market if the Scottish Government do not adopt UK frameworks?”Mr Gove replied: “There is a stark contrast with the progressive approach being taken by the Labour administration in Wales, who have engaged with the Bill and ensured that we legislate to give Welsh farmers confidence and certainty for the future.”Mr Clark, who sits on the Agriculture Bill committee, then accused the SNP-led government of putting their 'separatist ideology' ahead of farmers' interests.Agriculture is the responsibility of the devolved governments of the UK under the current devolution settlement, but leaders in both Scotland have accused the UK government of attempting to take back powers to Westminster as the country withdraws from the EU.Last year, legislation to protect devolved powers was passed overwhelmingly by the Scottish government in a bid to stop a Westminster 'power grab'.