Scots farmers back calls for tougher sentencing on livestock worrying

At the Scottish Parliament on Thursday (21 February), Emma Harper MSP launched a public consultation ahead of a proposed Members Bill to tackle incidents of dogs attacking livestock.The proposed bill aims to give police, courts and potentially other agencies more powers to properly tackle offences of dogs attacking livestock.Livestock attacks continue to be a blight on the farming industry. According to figures revealed last year by NFU Mutual, the number of dog attacks on sheep has risen by 67% in two years in Scotland.And last year, Police Scotland had 338 incidents of attacks on livestock by dogs reported to them.NFU Scotland launched a campaign earlier in February to influence a change in behaviours of irresponsible dog owners and encourage them to keep their dogs on a lead when walking on farmland.Out of 340 responses from a recent survey undertaken by the union, 72 per cent of farmers said they had an issue with livestock worrying on their land.Meanwhile, 84 per cent of responses felt the outdoor access code requiring ‘on a lead or under close control’ didn’t provide sufficient protection to them or their livestock.Martin Kennedy, Vice President of NFU Scotland said: “Last year the union outlined ‘key asks’ that it would like to see within a bill – in particular higher fines, a ban on owning dogs and additional powers for the police – so we are delighted that some of these asks are included within the proposed bill from Emma Harper MSP.“Irresponsible dog owners need to realise the impact they are having on farmers and crofters and their livestock. It is not necessarily about the financial losses they face, but the trauma for livestock and their offspring, as well as the emotional impact on the farmer and their family.”He added: “We would encourage as many farmers and crofters as possible to fill out this consultation within the 12-week window to provide a true reflection of the extent dog attacks on livestock continue to have on our industry.”