Scots farmers reminded of looming hedge cutting ban

From 1 March until the 31 August a closed period comes into force that places a ban on cutting and trimming hedges and trees due to cross-compliance requirements.A hedge or tree may be trimmed from 1 August if it is in a field which will be sown with oilseed rape, temporary grass or another crop subject to prior written consent of Scottish Ministers, where the hedge or tree is adjacent to the field being sown.The only other exception to this rule is for road safety where a hedge or tree overhangs a road, surfaced track or a footpath which may obstruct or interfere with the passage or view of vehicles, pedestrians or horse riders, or the obstruction of light from a public lamp.NFU Scotland said that before undertaking trimming in August under this exemption, farmers must check the full length of the hedge for nesting birds.If active nests are found, trimming must be delayed until all birds have fledged.NFU Scotland Combinable Crops Chairman, Ian Sands said: “The hedge cutting ban coming into force is yet another example of where farmers are protecting and encouraging wildlife within the countryside.“Last year Scottish farmers maintained over 1,329 miles of hedges as part of Greening measures and the growth in numbers of bird species, such as corn-buntings and curlews, is recognition of this.“Farmers and crofters have always been custodians of the countryside and by enabling nesting birds the sanctuary of Scottish hedgerows, farmers are once again actively encouraging a wide variety of habitats for a number of species. ”The rule change in 2018 which allows hedges and trees to be trimmed in August where oilseed rape or grass is being sown was a decision made by Scottish government after repeated lobbying from NFU Scotland.