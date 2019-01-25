Scottish government must tackle winter feed crisis, MSP says

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Production of winter feed has been severely affected by a harsh winter followed by a dry summer last year.This has left farmers facing a choice between extremely expensive food bills, or a reduction in livestock.The Scottish Conservatives have now written to Rural Economy Secretary, Fergus Ewing calling on the government to set out plans.Donald Cameron, shadow rural economy secretary, also asked Mr Ewing what action the government plans to take to support livestock farmers affected by this crisis.Mr Cameron said: “Once again livestock farmers face being neglected by this SNP government due to a winter feed crisis which is having devastating effects on their farming operations.“That’s why I have written to Fergus Ewing today requesting that he immediately sets out the Scottish Government’s plans for addressing these issues“After such a hard and late winter for livestock farmers last year, many farmers continue to struggle.”He added: “This is crucial for livestock farmers and the rural economy as a whole. The SNP must act now before it gets any worse.”