Scottish protected food names 'under threat', SNP says

In an article, Michel Barnier, the European Commission's Chief Negotiator with the United Kingdom has said the UK government has not yet agreed to protect ‘Geographical Indications’ (GI) such as Orkney Beef and Shetland Lamb.The Scottish government is now pressing the UK government to agree a need for a UK GI system post-Brexit.Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairsm Fergus Ewing said maintaining Scottish and UK protected food labels is "vital" following Brexit“We have been pressing UK Government to agree a need for a UK GI System post-Brexit from the outset and, while we welcome confirmation in their White Paper of the plans to do so, there remains a question over maintaining the existing protection currently enjoyed by our producers within the EU through the mutual recognition of our protected products," Mr Ewing said.“It is extremely alarming that the EU says this has not yet been resolved and that the failure of the UK Government to reach agreement on this issue is being cited as one of the obstacles to reaching an overall Withdrawal Agreement."Mr Ewing said a 'no deal' outcome would be "catastrophic" for the Scottish food and drink industry, and the economy as a whole.“The UK Government must make it clear it is not preparing to ditch vital Geographical Indications to facilitate a future trade deal with the US. It must rule out No Deal and reach an agreement that protects our world-class produce," Mr Ewing added.The demand follows news of Scottish food and drink exports reaching an all-time export high.Protected foods stemming from Scotland include the Traditional Ayrshire Dunlop Cheese, Scotch Lamb and Stornoway Black Pudding.