Sheep attacked and stabbed in South Yorkshire

Thugs have attacked three sheep on South Yorkshire farmland and one is believed to have been stabbed, police have said.South Yorkshire Police received reports of three sheep which were attacked on farmland to the east of Doncaster.The sheep were then 'taken under the neck by a dog', Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said on a Facebook post.One sheep was believed to have been stabbed. The incident happened on Sunday (17 March).Facebook users angrily reacted to the post in disbelief.
The incident follows news of three lambs which were bought for a local primary school and later found 'skinned and slaughtered' in a field opposite a farm.The four-week-old lambs and a pedigree Lincoln Longwools were stolen from Hall Farm, Holme Lane, near Scunthorpe on 2 March. They were then discovered killed and skinned.And in a similar incident last week, a farmer released CCTV footage showing six men who stole livestock in the middle of the night from a farm. The sheep's remains were later discovered in a bin outside flats in Coventry.If you have any information regarding the South Yorkshire incident please contact Rural Crimestoppers on 0800 783 0137 or Police non emergency number. All information given will be anonymous.
