Sheep farmers should not be nervous about New Zealand, PM Ardern says

New Zealand's prime minister has said British farmers should not be 'nervous' about imported produce because it will be a 'benefit' to consumers.Jacinda Ardern has sought to comfort farmers who are nervous about imported lamb products gaining access to the UK market.Ms Ardern, who has been Prime Minister since 2017, said a UK and New Zealand trade deal will be of 'benefit' to British consumers.The UK and New Zealand are both countries with highly significant sheep industries, and production is of equal scale.However, farmers worry that trade will be an entirely one way process. Because of this, the sheep industry has appealed for “mutual respect” for British farmers adjusting to Brexit.But Ms Ardern said British farmers should not be 'nervous' about a potential trade deal between the two countries.
Speaking to the BBC, she said: “Obviously, as an important trading partner for us, at the point that that UK is ready to do so we're very keen to enter into a free trade agreement.”“Our goal is to make markets more accessible for New Zealand products by removing the barriers.“I don't think the domestic market and the producers of food in the UK need to be nervous about greater access for New Zealand products because, for instance, seasonally we're complimentary and so there's a nice synergy there - when you're in winter, we're in summer.“So, there's benefits between our markets having greater access to one another,” she added.'Vulnerable'British sheep farmers have told the New Zealand government to take account of the interests of the UK sheep industry and that they are “realistic” in their asks in any future trade deal.The National Sheep Association (NSA) said British farmers will be both “vulnerable” and “opposed” to any further trade pressure.
NSA Chief Executive, Phil Stocker said: “Any new UK/NZ trade deal will cover all products, industries and services and it is crucial to recognise that for sheepmeat it is an entirely one way trade.“We may be relatively equivalent in terms of flock size and productivity but what is not equivalent at all is the market place with the UK having a human population of some 66 million compared to New Zealand’s 4.8 million.“For sheep farming there is much to be gained by New Zealand in striking a free trade deal with the UK post Brexit, and much to be lost by UK sheep farmers.”The industry's concerns follow the Welsh government warning that sheep farmers could be 'destroyed' by a post-Brexit free trade deal with New Zealand.New Zealand exports around 80% of its lamb production every year, and the UK is the biggest market.
