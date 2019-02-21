Sheep put down after face shot by gunman

Police are appealing for witnesses after a gunman shot a sheep in the face, leaving the vet with no other option but to put it down.The sheep was shot in the right side of its face and was found with part of its face and jaw missing in Totley Moss, Derbyshire.Derbyshire Police are now appealing for witnesses or from anyone who is aware of anyone who shot the sheep.A statement by the police said: “We are appealing for witnesses or from anyone who is aware of anyone who has shot the sheep in the image or any sheep in the area.“This sheep has been shot in right side of its face. The sheep was not killed outright and was found by the farmer the next morning with part of its jaw and face missing as in images.“The sheep has now been put down”.
Data shows rural crime cost the UK £44.5m in 2017 with the future trend showing a rise in this form of crime as thieves become more “brazen” as they target the countryside.Anyone with any information is being asked to call 101, quoting the incident number 364-190219.
Data shows rural crime cost the UK £44.5m in 2017 with the future trend showing a rise in this form of crime as thieves become more “brazen” as they target the countryside.Anyone with any information is being asked to call 101, quoting the incident number 364-190219.