Six dead calves tied in plastic bags dumped in fields

The remains of six dead calves, tied up in plastic bags, were found in the Stoneyford area last week.The Social Democratic and Labour Party's (SDLP) Máiría Cahill said it shows a 'disgusting disregard for both the animals and the environment'.She said: “It has been discovered that dead calves have been dumped on private land in Stoneyford. The latest find of dead calves, which were tied up in plastic bags, was discovered today.“This is not the first time this has happened, except on the previous occasion the animals were not bagged. This act shows a blatant disregard for those who live in the area.“I have liaised with the Department for Agriculture today and requested that during the forthcoming annual TB testing that stock numbers are checked in an effort to find those responsible."We have arranged on this occasion for the dead animals to be collected and rendered. The cost for a cattle owner to dispose of a calf in the correct manner is nominal, so this act really is inexcusable."