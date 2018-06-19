Small North Yorkshire laboratory wins contract to help battle meat fraud

A small laboratory in a quiet North Yorkshire village has been re-awarded a government contract to help battle fraud in the pork supply chain.Agroisolab UK, a small business based just outside the village of Welburn, has been re-awarded the contract to supply the levy board AHDB with isotope origin testing to determine the origin of pork.The lab uses isotope analysis for provenance testing, counter-fraud and authentication of organic produce at a commercial level.It supports food producers, retailers and suppliers by providing a range of analytical testing services that underpin brand integrity and assurance to assist with supply chain risk mitigation.AHDB said the contract supports the protection of British standards of pork production and prevention of fraud, which is a concern as British-labelled food commands a higher price on the back of the UK's animal welfare standards.
Angela Christison, AHDB's pork strategy director said the British pig industry works "exceptionally hard" to meet standards for consumers.“It is essential that there is an ongoing method of ensuring that what is labelled ‘British’ is just that and not meat supplied from a country that may not have had to reach such high standards,” Ms Christison said.“Agroisolab has proven to be a very effective method of spot testing meat for authenticity of origin and we are pleased to continue this relationship for the benefit of our levy payers.”Roger Young, managing director of Agroisolab UK added: “This is a fantastic continuation of one of our earliest contracts and it is a pleasure to continue our relationship with AHDB. Assisting supply chains to protect against fraud is our top priority.”It follows news of the possibility of a food labelling system to be introduced post-Brexit, which showcases Britain's animal welfare standards coupled with a detailed country of origin label.