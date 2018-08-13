Smart farms powered by new technologies to boost global dairy output

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Smart farming technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), the use of data and robotics is enhancing productivity in farm management.Such technologies can give dairy farms a comparative advantage by maximising output.Global experts in smart farm technologies will share the usefulness of these techniques at the IDF World Dairy Summit in South Korea in October.Dr Hen Honig of the Agricultural Research Organization, Volcani Centre, Israel, will examine the usefulness of bio-sensors in dairy farms.“Biosensors are useful in all aspects of dairy activities, including the monitoring of the physiological conditions of cows and their overall health,” said Dr Honig.“There are many types of bio-sensors available in the market today, with exciting prospects for growth in the future.”The use of robotics in dairy farms for automatic milking and feeding systems will be discussed by Mr Timo Joosten of Leyly International, France.Japanese dairy farmers are already benefiting from the IoT and cloud computing, which have been integrated into smart farming.Mr Soichio Honda of Farm Note, Japan, will focus on ICT integration to advance automation and control processes.And the use of big data for animal health and welfare will be addressed by Ms Marion Carrier of CybeleTech, France, with Dr Luis Tedeschi of Texas A & M University, USA, talking about modelling and precision farming.“As the integration between precision farming and computer modelling becomes a reality, the maximum profitability of a dairy farm is achieved by optimizing individual dairy cow performance to the point that animal welfare and productivity are embedded into decision-making support systems,” said Dr Tedeschi.Underscoring the importance of data integration in precision technologies in farming to increase efficiency, product quality and reduced environmental impact is Dr Laurence Shalloo of Teagasc, Ireland.“Solution-driven precision technologies can provide real benefits in profitability, sustainability and resilience through the provision of informed, real-time management solutions to the farmer,” said Dr Shalloo.