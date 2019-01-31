Somerset-based Wyke Farms to double capacity in bid to increase exports

A major British cheese producer has been granted planning permission to double its capacity in a bid to target specific regions worldwide with new products.Wyke Farms, one of the UK's largest independent cheese producers and milk processor, will re-build its Bruton-based dairy, based in Somerset, which will double capacity.The company said that the redevelopment is part of its five-year plan for growth which is underpinned by increasing volume and the targeting of specific regions world-wide with new products.The new dairy expansion project, titled 'Ivy's Dairy' after Wyke Farms' matriarch Ivy Clothier, will create a 16,589 sq m production facility. Wyke Farms said the investment will secure a sustainable long-term future for the business and sufficient infrastructure for servicing increased sales of its cheeses in both the UK and export markets.The group’s accounts show that its turnover rose to a record high of £85m in the year to March 2018, a 26% increase on the previous period.
It is hoped that investment in world markets will push the business to a £100m turnover this financial year.Richard Clothier, Wyke Farms’ Managing Director, said: “Our strategy of selling into a growing export market has been very successful; it generates revenue that allows us to mitigate against the risks that a volatile dairy sector and a disrupted UK retail sector may bring.“The new dairy is crucial to facilitate the growth and meet global demand.”
