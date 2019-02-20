Suspected livestock worrying incident leaves 70 sheep dead

A suspected livestock worrying incident in Cumbria has cost a farmer thousands of pounds and left up to 70 sheep dead.The incident happened on February 11 in farmland near Orton Road, Dalston. Police believe it was caused by sheep worrying.It is estimated the incident has cost the farm between £10,500 and £15,000.PC Helen Branthwaite, Cumbria’s wildlife crime coordinator, said: “We take these incidents very seriously, sheep worrying is a criminal offence, as well as the injury and suffering inflicted upon the animals, it can cause huge financial cost to the farmer and ultimately lead to prosecution of the owner or person in control of the dog at the time.“We urge people to take steps to keep their dogs under control near livestock, using a lead in areas near livestock and keeping a distance and only letting dogs off their lead in areas without livestock.”Livestock worrying is a criminal offence under the Protection of Livestock Act 1953 and does not require an animal to be injured.
The penalty for livestock worrying can be six months' imprisonment and/or a fine of up to £1,000.The incident follows news of one farmer taking to social media in a bid to urge dog walkers to keep their animals under control when near livestock.
