Sustainable farming bursary worth £3k to be awarded to six students

Jordans Cereals and the Prince’s Countryside Fund have launched the Sustainable Agriculture Bursary for students at the Royal Agricultural University (RAU) and the University of Reading.The Sustainable Agriculture Bursary will support undergraduate students to pursue sustainable farming practices research.UK based students under the age of 35, with an offer to study agricultural courses at either universities starting in September 2019 are eligible to apply.The six successful applicants will each receive a £3000 cash award in their first year, and a further £1000 cash award in both their second and third years of study.The recipients of the bursary will also have access to mentoring from experts at Jordans and the Prince’s Countryside Fund, as well as benefitting from event invitations and access to both organisations’ networks.Professor Joanna Price, Vice-Chancellor of the RAU, said: “The need to produce more food in a sustainable way while protecting the environment, boosting the rural economy and enhancing its communities, creates a wealth of career opportunities within the land-based sector.”To apply, undergraduate students who have confirmed the University of Reading or the Royal Agricultural University as their first-choice place of study on UCAS need to fill in an online application form and record a short video clip explaining why they’re interested in sustainable farming.Applications close on 31st May 2019 at 12 noon and bursary awards will be confirmed by Friday 30th August 2019.