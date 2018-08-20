Teenage hiker left injured after sheep falls on him

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The boy was walking with a group on Slieve Bearnagh, a mountain in County Down, on Friday (17 August) when the sheep jumped off an adjacent crag, landing on the boy.Mourne Mountain Rescue Team received a request for assistance from the injured walker at 4:29pm. The team responded and located the boy on steep terrain.The boy was assessed and treated for a range of potential injuries including head, neck, back, abdominal and leg injuries."When packaged, the casualty was evacuated by stretcher to track access and a team vehicle," the team said."After a short transfer to road access, the casualty was handed over to NIAS for further treatment and the onward journey to Hospital. 17 members responded and stood down at 20:00hrs."It is believed the sheep left the incident uninjured.Slieve Bearnagh, meaning 'gapped mountain', is one of the Mourne Mountains in County Down. It has a height of 739 metres (2,425 ft).