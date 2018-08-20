Farminguk
Teenage hiker left injured after sheep falls on him


The sheep left the scene uninjured (Photo: Mourne Mountain Rescue Team)

A teenager hiking up a Northern Irish mountain has been injured after he was hit by a falling sheep.
The boy was walking with a group on Slieve Bearnagh, a mountain in County Down, on Friday (17 August) when the sheep jumped off an adjacent crag, landing on the boy.
Mourne Mountain Rescue Team received a request for assistance from the injured walker at 4:29pm. The team responded and located the boy on steep terrain.
The boy was assessed and treated for a range of potential injuries including head, neck, back, abdominal and leg injuries.
"When packaged, the casualty was evacuated by stretcher to track access and a team vehicle," the team said.
"After a short transfer to road access, the casualty was handed over to NIAS for further treatment and the onward journey to Hospital. 17 members responded and stood down at 20:00hrs."
It is believed the sheep left the incident uninjured.
Slieve Bearnagh, meaning 'gapped mountain', is one of the Mourne Mountains in County Down. It has a height of 739 metres (2,425 ft).





