Thirteen farming groups urge 'orderly Brexit' deal by 3 April

Thirteen farming organisations have written to MPs urging an 'orderly Brexit' by Wednesday 3 April as the industry becomes 'intensely frustrated' with the continuing impasse. The UK Farming Roundtable, which represents farmers and growers from thirteen agricultural organisations across the UK, has written to MPs urging them to unite round a single Brexit option.They have given Westminster a time frame up until Wednesday 3 April. Failing this, the organisations have urged the government to request a further extension to the Article 50 negotiations.It comes as Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to put forward only half of her deal on Friday (29 March), the day the UK was originally meant to be leaving the European Union.MPs will vote on the withdrawal agreement but it will not include a vote on the UK's future relationship with the EU.Parliament has been warned by the government that failure to back May this time will lead to a long extension that requires participation in European parliament elections or leaving the EU with no-deal on 12 April.
The UK Farming Roundtable's letter to MPs highlights how the industry is 'intensely frustrated' over this continued uncertainty.The letter says: “Government and parliament must ensure our departure from the EU is an orderly one. The farming sector is clear that leaving without a deal would cause huge economic damage to British farming.“Over recent months farming organisations, alongside individual farmers and growers, have consistently warned MPs of the severe consequences that no-deal would have, not only for our agricultural and horticultural sectors and the jobs they provide, but also for food supply in the UK and the high standards to which our food is produced and our farmed environment is managed.”The farming groups say that if parliament has failed to coalesce around a 'single and clear' option for an 'orderly departure' from the EU by the end of the day on Wednesday 3rd April, government must request an extension from the EU27 to the Article 50 negotiations.“This extension must be of sufficient length to allow government and MPs to agree a stable way forward out of the current impasse that ensures a stable operating environment for farm businesses,” the letter adds.“A further extension of just a matter of weeks is not acceptable, given the damaging time and resource that has already been expended in managing the threat of a no-deal departure over recent weeks and months.”Continued uncertainty is already having an impact on British farming and food production, with investments being put on hold, jobs remaining unfilled and farm-gate prices facing increasing downward pressure.
For example, overseas customers interested in British meat are cancelling orders and buying their produce elsewhere due to the lack of clarity around Brexit.The thirteen groups say that 'time is almost up', and MPs must consider concessions they will need to accommodate to bring to an end the 'enormous and damaging uncertainty' that is 'undermining' the farming industry.The signatories of the letter include organisations such as the NFU, NFU Scotland, NFU Cymru, National Sheep Association and Ulster Farmers' Union, among others.
The UK Farming Roundtable's letter to MPs highlights how the industry is 'intensely frustrated' over this continued uncertainty.The letter says: “Government and parliament must ensure our departure from the EU is an orderly one. The farming sector is clear that leaving without a deal would cause huge economic damage to British farming.“Over recent months farming organisations, alongside individual farmers and growers, have consistently warned MPs of the severe consequences that no-deal would have, not only for our agricultural and horticultural sectors and the jobs they provide, but also for food supply in the UK and the high standards to which our food is produced and our farmed environment is managed.”The farming groups say that if parliament has failed to coalesce around a 'single and clear' option for an 'orderly departure' from the EU by the end of the day on Wednesday 3rd April, government must request an extension from the EU27 to the Article 50 negotiations.“This extension must be of sufficient length to allow government and MPs to agree a stable way forward out of the current impasse that ensures a stable operating environment for farm businesses,” the letter adds.“A further extension of just a matter of weeks is not acceptable, given the damaging time and resource that has already been expended in managing the threat of a no-deal departure over recent weeks and months.”Continued uncertainty is already having an impact on British farming and food production, with investments being put on hold, jobs remaining unfilled and farm-gate prices facing increasing downward pressure.
For example, overseas customers interested in British meat are cancelling orders and buying their produce elsewhere due to the lack of clarity around Brexit.The thirteen groups say that 'time is almost up', and MPs must consider concessions they will need to accommodate to bring to an end the 'enormous and damaging uncertainty' that is 'undermining' the farming industry.The signatories of the letter include organisations such as the NFU, NFU Scotland, NFU Cymru, National Sheep Association and Ulster Farmers' Union, among others.