Three farm workers plead guilty to abusing pigs on farm

The footage was taken in April 2018 via a number of secret cameras left on Fir Tree pig farm in Goxhill, Lincolnshire, following an anonymous tip-off to animal welfare charity Animal Equality.The farm is owned by Elsham Linc – one of Britain’s largest pig producers.Gavin Hardy, 39, of Greengate Lane, South Killingholme, pleaded guilty at Grimsby Magistrates' Court to causing unnecessary suffering to animals.Troy Wagstaff, 30, of Chantry Lane, Grimsby, and Artirs Grogprkevs, 32, of Goxhill, both pleaded guilty last month.The men were released on unconditional bail and will be sentenced in March.Judge Daniel Curtis said the three men were “at serious risk of losing their liberty”.The National Pig Association (NPA) has reacted to the footage, said that as an organisation it does not tolerate or condone violence towards animals in any way.“We are clear that the actions of the individuals depicted in the footage are indefensible and should be treated accordingly,” the NPA said.“Such behaviour is abhorrent to all pig farmers and the business involved, which has acted responsibly and immediately by terminating employment of the members of staff following a thorough investigation and is cooperating fully with the authorities.“The NPA will take the lead in investigating what further measures can be put in place to prevent any similar incidents from occurring on British pig farms.”