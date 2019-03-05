Three lambs bought for primary school 'skinned and slaughtered'

Farmer Jamie Quinn now wonders how he should approach the school children about the incident

Three four-week-old lambs and a pedigree Lincoln Longwools were stolen from Hall Farm, Holme Lane, near Scunthorpe.They were then discovered killed and skinned on Saturday (2 March). Damage was also caused to the farm and its fencing during the burglary.Farmer Jamie Quinn, who runs Hall Farm, asked: “How do we tell the children at the school?”“Our three tame case lambs bought for the local school farm and one of our pedigree Lincoln Longwools stolen from the farm last night and slaughtered in the filed opposite - skins left for us to find.“I am currently in bits. This behaviour is unacceptable”.Humberside Police are now investigating, calling the incident a 'serious matter' and 'very upsetting'.“This is clearly a very upsetting incident and the theft of livestock from farms is a serious matter. We are investigating this case, looking for forensic evidence and viewing CCTV to try and identify those responsible.“We have increased patrols in the area and would ask that anyone who sees anything suspicious to call us, we want to catch those responsible and prevent further rural crime.”