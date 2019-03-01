Three men escape prison sentences following livestock abuse

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The footage was taken in April 2018 via a number of secret cameras left on Fir Tree pig farm in Goxhill, Lincolnshire, following an anonymous tip-off to animal welfare charity Animal Equality.The farm is owned by Elsham Linc – one of Britain’s largest pig producers.Gavin Hardy, 39, of Greengate Lane, South Killingholme, pleaded guilty earlier in February to causing unnecessary suffering to animals.Troy Wagstaff, 30, of Chantry Lane, Grimsby, and Artirs Grogprkevs, 32, of Goxhill, both pleaded guilty in January.The farm owners sacked the men following an investigation, saying the actions were 'abhorrent behaviour that does not represent our business'.The men were sentenced at Grimsby Magistrates' Court on Thursday (28 February) to eight-week suspended jail terms and were given community orders.However, Animal Equality UK said they are 'extremely disappointed' with what they say is a 'wholly inadequate punishment'.“We are extremely disappointed that these pig farm workers have not been jailed immediately for the disgusting attacks on vulnerable animals revealed by our investigation,” said Dr Toni Shephard, Animal Equality’s UK Director.“A suspended sentence and community order is wholly inadequate punishment for these disturbing acts of cruelty.”The National Pig Association (NPA) said that as an organisation it does not tolerate or condone violence towards animals in any way.“Such behaviour is abhorrent to all pig farmers and the business involved, which has acted responsibly and immediately by terminating employment of the members of staff following a thorough investigation and is cooperating fully with the authorities,” the NPA said.“The NPA will take the lead in investigating what further measures can be put in place to prevent any similar incidents from occurring on British pig farms.”