Tinder-style app 'Tudder' lets farmers choose livestock breeding matches

Farmers have introduced a Tinder-style app, called Tudder, that lets them find breeding matches by viewing photos of livestock with details of location, age and owner.The app, based on popular dating app Tinder, is a new swipe-led matchmaking app, helping farmers choose breeding partners for their farm animals.It is designed by Hampshire-based farming start-up Hectare, who are also behind the website SellMyLivestock.The app seeks to 'unite sheepish farm animals with their soulmates', featuring data-profiles of farm animals from 42,000 farms across the UK.Playing the role of 'moo-pid', farmers can download the app, and through their phone swipe right for yes and left for no in the search for the perfect match.Selling livestock online can speed up a process which often involves the transportation of animals across long distances for breeding.
Welsh farmer Marcus Lampard explains that it is more convenient to sell animals online.He told Bloomberg: “Going to market is a nuisance. If I go to an open market with a bull, and then maybe bring it back, it shuts everything down on the farm for at least two weeks.’’
