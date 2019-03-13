Tony Juniper CBE appointed new Chair of Natural England

Tony Juniper CBE has been appointed the new Chair of Natural England following parliamentary committees’ reports into his suitability for the role.The former Executive Director at WWF-UK and President of Royal Society of Wildlife Trusts is standing down from these positions with confirmation of his appointment.Natural England, a non-departmental public body, has a key part to play in the government’s 25 year plan for the environment.Its general purpose is to ensure that the environment is conserved and managed for the benefit of the public. It also advises farmers on the environment.Mr Juniper said: “Natural England’s vital role in defending and enhancing our nation’s natural environment has never been more important.“It is a real honour to have been appointed as the new Chair and I am very much looking forward to working with the Natural England teams and many partners across the country in delivering the biggest possible positive impact that we can.”
The CLA said Natural England must engage with a broad range of rural organisations for the government's 25 year Environment Plan to progress.Sarah Hendry, Director General at the CLA said: “Society will only be able to meet the goals and objectives of the government’s 25 year Environment Plan if Natural England and landowners work closely together to deliver a healthy environment alongside productive farming and the wider rural economy.“Engaging with a broad range of stakeholders across the countryside will be key to turning aspiration into reality on the plan’s ambitions and we look forward to seeing a collaborative approach to compliance and inspection, as recently set out by the Farm Inspection and Regulation Task Force,” she said.
