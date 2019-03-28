Two £2,750 travel bursaries open for young sheep farmers

Applications have opened for young sheep farmers to win two £2,750 travel bursaries which aim to widen industry knowledge and experience.The National Sheep Association's (NSA) Samuel Wharry Memorial Award will support two young people, aged between 21 and 34, in study trips to explore the application of science in sheep production.Having identified a subject the applicant wants to learn about, they can travel wherever they wish, pick up as much information as possible and then share their findings.Applications are online and involve a series of questions about the chosen topic and why it's relevant to the UK sheep sector.The award is in memory of sheep farmer Samuel Wharry of Carnlough, County Antrim, who was an advocate of applying science and technology on-farm.Joanne Briggs, NSA Operations Director said: “Sam’s enthusiasm, curiosity and practical nature will live on through these travel bursaries. They are an incredible opportunity for two individuals involved in the UK sheep sector or ancillary industries to receive £2,750 each to design separate trips suited to their own situation.”
Applications are open now and will close at midnight on Monday 22nd April, with shortlisted candidates informed shortly afterwards and invited for an informal interview with an industry selection panel.
Applications are open now and will close at midnight on Monday 22nd April, with shortlisted candidates informed shortly afterwards and invited for an informal interview with an industry selection panel.