Two Kunekune pigs found mistreated now looking for new farm

Ava and Doris are two fully grown female Kunekune pigs who are believed to be around 10 or 11 years old.The Kunekune is a small breed of domestic pig from New Zealand. They have a docile, friendly nature, and are often kept as pets.They came into RSPCA care after they were found in East Kent in an unsuitable environment, severely underweight and suffering from a painful, untreated condition on their rear legs.However, following months of care the pair have improved dramatically and thanks to ongoing veterinary treatment they are more mobile.The RSPCA said it is keen to rehome the pair together. Inspector Ellie Burt said: “When the pair came into our care they were in a very sorry state with lots of issues, and no enthusiasm for life."But following months of care and loving treatment by the centre which has been looking after them, their personalities are now really shining through.“They are now much more mobile and love to jump up at the gate when you go to visit them.She added: “I am really hopeful that there is someone out there with a smallholding or a farm that would be happy to take on this pair so they can live out the rest of their lives in comfort."The new adopter must have experience keeping pigs, and knowledgeable of the laws associated with keeping pigs such as what they can and can’t be fed.They’ll also need to register their land to keep pigs if they haven’t already done so, and follow the required laws to transport them.