Two farms which produce cheese and ice cream recognised for excellence

The South West food producers were presented with the awards by International Trade Secretary, Dr Liam Fox earlier this week.These include artisan ice cream maker Granny Gothards and award-winning Somerset cheesemaker Lye Cross Farm.Taunton-based Granny Gothards, which collects milk for its home-made ice cream from the farm's own milking parlour, has recently invested in new machinery to increase its production capacity as it sets its sights on the Chinese market.And Lye Cross Farm, consisting of 4,300 acres and a herd of 1,200 dairy cattle, has secured a strong foothold in the UK market and also exports to more than 40 countries.The awards announcement follows a significant growth in British food and drink exports over the last ten years, with exports to countries outside of the EU growing by an 113%.Dr Liam Fox said: “My international economic department works with businesses of all sizes, from every sector and in every part of the UK to boost exports and showcase the best of British around the world.“As well as putting Somerset and Devon companies on the map as champions of great food and drink, these BOFTAs build on the success of other food manufacturers from across the UK who have also been recognised for their exceptional performance.”Businesses recognised with BOFTAs receive an engraved Board of Trade medallion, certificate and permission to use the Board of Trade logo on their websites, products and services.