Two female farming icons to speak at 'She Who Dares...Farms'

Two prominent farming icons will be joining the 'She Who Dares...Farms' conference which aims to showcase the contribution women make to the industry.NFU President, Minette Batters along with shepherdess and runner up of prime time TV show, SAS: Who Dares Wins, Hannah Jackson, will be keynote speakers at the conference.Hannah, a 26-year-old farmer from Cumbria, beat off competition from 5,000 other applicants to join 24 other men and women to take part in the hit Channel 4 show, which puts the recruits through tough SAS selection tests.The title of the conference - 'She Who Dares…Farms' - encapsulates women in farming, who often forge their own way in breaking the mould in what has historically been viewed as a male-dominated industry.NFU Cymru County Adviser, Stella Owen said: “The aim of this conference is to bring women involved with farming businesses, together to share knowledge, ideas and most of all to raise the profile of women who can become more involved with the union and the industry as a whole.“We are already fortunate to have a wealth of resource with female group secretaries, county chairs and commodity board delegates.”
She added: “Over the years times have changed and women are not only running farms but often work off farm or have separate diversification enterprises all whilst juggling childcare, family and farm life, and we want to showcase this.”The conference follows farmer and blog writer Rachel Watling speaking about why women in British farming should be proud to work in the 'biggest job in the world'.
