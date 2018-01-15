UK only country in EU to show decrease in organic farming

The area of land dedicated to organic farming in Europe has continued to grow steadily, but the UK is the only Member State to show a decrease.According to the latest data from the European Commission, figures show that the EU's organic area increased by 30% between 2010 and 2016, reaching a total of almost 12 million hectares in 2016, an annual rate of 4.4%.The biggest increases came in Bulgaria, Croatia, France and Cyprus. However, the UK was the only country that registered a decrease (of 30%) during the same period.In total, the area under organic farming represented 6.7% of all agricultural land in Europe in 2016.The figures also show the dynamism of the organic sector has not been reflected in the wider agricultural field, with agricultural employment levels dropping despite rising overall.
The Soil Association has released a report looking into the possibility of an uncertain future for the British organic market in the face of Brexit.According to the report, maintaining stability and confidence in supply chains could become increasingly complex in the face of Brexit, with potential changes in the way the UK trades with other nations.