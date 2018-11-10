UK pork exporters look to Taiwan for new opportunities

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Eight delegates from the UK will spend the week visiting local retailers and meeting with leading importers and supply chain distributors to gain insight into future opportunities for pig meat.Organised by the AHDB, the visit to Taipei follows an announcement in September that Taiwan had granted access to UK pork imports for the first time.It followed a detailed process of inspections and negotiations led by Defra, the UK Export Certification Partnership (UKECP) and others.With a population of more than 23 million people and some of the highest rates of meat consumption per capita in Asia, Taiwan offers a number of opportunities for the UK pork industry.AHDB Head of Asia Pacific, Jonathan Eckley said it is an "incredibly important" mission for some of the UK’s leading processors and exporters of pork."We aim to help them gain first-hand insight into this exciting new market, exploring everything from the local market scene through to high-end retailers and the all-important food service sector," Mr Eckley said.“A key part of this trip will be the business-to-business meeting sessions which connects our exporters with key stakeholders in the supply chain in Taiwan. We understand that relationships are key to the international meat business, which is particularly the case in Asian markets.”