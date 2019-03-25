UK poultry giant Moy Park commits to tackling use of plastics

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Moy Park plans to reduce its overall usage of packaging by 5% year-on-year while also increasing the percentage of recyclable packaging by 5%.The target is one of a set of goals announced by Moy Park as part of its ‘Remove, Reduce, Recycle and Research’ Strategy and is backed by a range of initiatives across the business.The company will collaborate with supply chain partners to develop sustainable packaging across its product portfolio and will also remove avoidable single-use plastic from its office and restaurants by 2020.The business will move to 100% widely recyclable rigid packaging by 2022, with all other packaging to be widely recyclable by 2025.Matt Harris, Moy Park Head of Packaging said: “To achieve these targets, we’ll be reducing our reliance on plastics, focusing on innovative new packaging, R&D and delivering accurate, clear recycling messages.”Moy Park is one of the largest employers in Northern Ireland, with 6,300 employees and a further 5,400 in the rest of the UK, 800 in France, 100 in the Netherlands and around 50 in the Republic of Ireland.The company supplies supermarkets like Asda and fast food restaurants such as McDonald's and Burger King. It works with 800 poultry farmers in the UK.