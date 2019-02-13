Farminguk
US bull sold for record-breaking £1.2m at auction


The bull, known as 'SAV America 8018', was brought by Donald Trump's farming adviser, Charles Herbster (Photo: Schaff Angus Valley)

A bull in the US has sold for a record-breaking $1.51m (£1.2m) at an auction in North Dakota.
Schaff Angus Valley's annual auction oversaw the sale of the Angus bull on 9 February, which commanded a number of bids during its six minutes in the ring.
The last bid was made by Herbster Angus Farms of Falls City, Nebraska, at an amount of $1.51 million.
The bull, known as 'SAV America 8018', was brought by Donald Trump's farming adviser, Charles Herbster, who chairs the president’s Agriculture and Rural Advisory Committee.


The sale beat the previous world record of $800,000 (£620,000), set by another Schaff Angus Valley bull in 2018.
One-year-old SAV America 8018 was sired by the breeder’s own animal SAV President 6847, from the dam SAV Madame Pride 0075.





