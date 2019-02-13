US bull sold for record-breaking £1.2m at auction

A bull in the US has sold for a record-breaking $1.51m (£1.2m) at an auction in North Dakota.Schaff Angus Valley's annual auction oversaw the sale of the Angus bull on 9 February, which commanded a number of bids during its six minutes in the ring.The last bid was made by Herbster Angus Farms of Falls City, Nebraska, at an amount of $1.51 million. The bull, known as 'SAV America 8018', was brought by Donald Trump's farming adviser, Charles Herbster, who chairs the president’s Agriculture and Rural Advisory Committee.
The sale beat the previous world record of $800,000 (£620,000), set by another Schaff Angus Valley bull in 2018.One-year-old SAV America 8018 was sired by the breeder’s own animal SAV President 6847, from the dam SAV Madame Pride 0075.
$1.51 Million Dollar Bull!! NEW WORLD RECORD!— Will Bollum (@WesternAgWill) February 9, 2019
SAV America 8018 sold to Herbster Angus. Congratulations to Schaff Angus Valley!#westernagwill #westernagreporter #angus #newworldrecord #savamerica #schaffangusvalley pic.twitter.com/DtxPSeiyoW
