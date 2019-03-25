Video: Activists help nearly 5,000 pheasants escape game farm

A video has been released which shows the moment nearly 5,000 pheasants escaped a game farm after animal rights activists allegedly freed them.The incident happened on a game farm in Chilmark, Wiltshire on Monday 18 March, with the group Members of Animal Liberation Front claiming responsibility for it.A similar incident occurred at a game estate in Bodmin, Cornwall on the same day, which saw around 1,000 birds escape. The group also claims responsibility for this.Police are now investigating both incidents, but no arrests have been made.The Countryside Alliance said both game farms were 'attacked by animal rights extremists', and have now issued out a warning.
“The importance of effective security measures on game farms cannot be stressed enough, it both reduces the risk and helps ensure prosecution if an attack does occur,” the group said.“While animal rights extremists believe they are saving these animals, without adequate food and shelter they are in fact seriously compromising the pheasants’ welfare.“In addition, by releasing the birds at such high density they are also increasing the possibility of localised environmental damage.”It follows a similar incident earlier this month which saw around 200 vegan activists from across the UK descend on a pig farm in Lincolnshire.The protesters, who said they wanted to 'expose factory farming', stayed on the site for eight hours, with around 100 of them in the pig pens and another 100 at the roadside.Joint owner of the farm, Sylvia Hook, claimed they were responsible for the deaths of two piglets and subsequent damage to the hut.
